Compulsory masks and one-way systems herald new normal for air travel
Face coverings will be compulsory for passengers travelling from Gibraltar International Airport as from Friday under new guidelines for safe travel during the Covid-19 pandemic. Passengers will have to wear masks as soon as they enter the terminal building, with a one-way system also introduced to avoid travellers coming face-to-face with each other. Other measures...
