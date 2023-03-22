Conference on International Social Work Day explores challenges facing social workers
A conference marking International Social Work Day was held in the Eliott Hotel on Tuesday where keynote speaker Professor David Shemmings gave a presentation on trauma. Professor Shemmings is the author of more than 60 articles, books and chapters on relationally-based social work theory, research and practice. He was awarded an OBE in the Queen's...
