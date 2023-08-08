Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 8th Aug, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Consultation launched into how GFSC handles licence applications

Photo by Eyleen Gomez

By Chronicle Staff
8th August 2023

The Gibraltar Financial Services Commission and the Gibraltar Government have launched a consultation on the way the regulator deals with licence applications by firms.

The aim is to develop a new approach to licence applications by firms, with the aim of streamlining the process into deliberate stages and dealing with the major areas of importance at the front end of applications.

“As a result of this work, the GFSC has carried out a comprehensive and detailed review of the entire application process for each sector and application, and has designed a new methodology for these applications to be considered,” the GFSC and the Government said in a joint statement.

“The consultation launched [on Tuesday] forms part of an in-depth Authorisations Review and will provide for further analysis on how the GFSC enhances its authorisation process and reinforces its commitment to its redesign for the benefit of the financial services industry in Gibraltar.”

This effective new approach is sector-specific and consists of a three or four-staged process dependent on sector, where the applicant would move through the stages whilst maintaining the highest regulatory standards, the parties said in a statement.

Highlighting the work of the authorisations review, GFSC CEO, Kerry Blight said: “Our obligation in providing speed to market alongside the highest international standards remains a priority and has been at the forefront of this work.”

For his part, the Minister for Financial Services, Albert Isola, said this will “mark a significant change in our approach to firms applying to the GFSC”.

“Speed to market is critical to our Jurisdiction, especially so when we are working to maintain the highest international standards and committing to faster response times,” Mr Isola said.

“This is exactly what the industry needs at this moment in time.”

The deadline for the consultation is September 30, 2023 and the GFSC will consider all responses and publish further communications thereafter.

Most Read

Local News

Plans for old Queen’s Cinema site envisage ‘Casemates of the south’

Tue 8th Aug, 2023

Local News

First orca encounter with sailboat recorded in the Bay

Thu 3rd Aug, 2023

Local News

New designs filed for hotel project in Catalan Bay

Thu 3rd Aug, 2023

Local News

Former police Commissioner Ian McGrail released from arrest on all matters

Mon 7th Aug, 2023

Local News

Slight increase in Gibraltar’s Covid cases as UK reports new variant

Mon 7th Aug, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

8th August 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Town Range car park new focus in search for Simon Parkes

8th August 2023

Local News
Court rules out disclosure of reasons for nolle prosequi in Bland case

8th August 2023

Local News
Children learn to be ‘Pedal Ready’

8th August 2023

Local News
SNAG hits back at Govt’s ‘personal attack’ on committee member

8th August 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023