Mon 29th Jun, 2020

Contact sports to take first step into contact activities

Gibraltar - 11th May 2018 - Netball Europe Open Challenge Cup at the Tercentennary Sports Hall in Gibraltar. Day two of matches. Gibraltar 29-35 UAE.

By Stephen Ignacio
29th June 2020

Major contact sports in Gibraltar received a boost at the end of last week when the first indications that the path to a return to full contact activities could come earlier than anticipated. Sports such as basketball, football and netball reported at the end of last week that the authorities had confirmed that "attack and...

