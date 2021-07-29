Contact Tracing experiencing high volume of calls

The Contact Tracing Bureau is experiencing a high volume of calls and will contact positive Covid-19 cases as soon as possible, the Gibraltar Government said on Thursday morning.

People with Covid-19 symptoms are urged to stay home and contact 111. Those awaiting results are also urged to stay home until they receive a notification.

"If you believe you are a close contact of someone who has tested positive and you have not heard

from the Contact Tracing Bureau yet, please be patient, stay home and isolate," the government said.

"You will be called as soon as possible."

"If you are awaiting the result of your COVID-19 test, please stay home and isolate until you receive

your test result."

"If your mobile number is registered within the GHA records, you will still receive an automatic SMS text message with your test results."

"If you have any symptoms, call 111 for further advice."