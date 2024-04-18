Contact with CM and AG was ‘entirely proper’, Hassans lawyer tells McGrail Inquiry
Lewis Baglietto, KC, the Head of Litigation at Hassans, on Thursday told the McGrail Inquiry there was nothing inappropriate about his contact with the Chief Minister and the Attorney General while representing the firm’s senior partner, James Levy, KC, after police classed him as a suspect in Operation Delhi and sought to execute search warrants...
