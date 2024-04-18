Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 18th Apr, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Contact with CM and AG was ‘entirely proper’, Hassans lawyer tells McGrail Inquiry

Lewis Baglietto, KC, giving evidence to the McGrail Inquiry on Thursday. Images courtesy of GBC and used with merission from the Inquiry.

By Brian Reyes
18th April 2024

Lewis Baglietto, KC, the Head of Litigation at Hassans, on Thursday told the McGrail Inquiry there was nothing inappropriate about his contact with the Chief Minister and the Attorney General while representing the firm’s senior partner, James Levy, KC, after police classed him as a suspect in Operation Delhi and sought to execute search warrants...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Calentita food festival July date announced

Wed 17th Apr, 2024

Local News

Operation Delhi was ‘fundamentally flawed’, Levy tells McGrail Inquiry

Wed 17th Apr, 2024

Local News

Loreto Convent launches project to raise £2.5m for renovations

Thu 18th Apr, 2024

Features

Prior Park students to stage production of 'Annie'

Wed 17th Apr, 2024

Local News

RGP investigates £200,000 construction fraud

Wed 10th Apr, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

18th April 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Nina Danino presents new film about Maria Callas

18th April 2024

Features
International reviewers welcome Hammond’s ‘Body of Work’

18th April 2024

Local News
Operation Delhi was ‘fundamentally flawed’, Levy tells McGrail Inquiry

17th April 2024

Local News
McGrail felt ‘hounded by pack of wolves’ after search warrants, Inquiry told

17th April 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024