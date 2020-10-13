Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 13th Oct, 2020

Convent Christmas Card Competition open for entries

Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
13th October 2020

The Governor, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel, in association with the Department of Education, has announced the 2020 Christmas card design competition for school children in Gibraltar is now open for entries.

The deadline for submission is 9am on Friday, November 6 and the competition is open to all schools in Gibraltar for Years 3 to 6 pupils.

The Christmas card can be landscape or portrait in orientation, there should be no writing on the card, designs must be done by hand and computer programmes should not be used to create card images, a statement from the Convent said.

To allow for easy print reproduction, designs must not be three-dimensional and all submissions should be made through the school.

All entries will be judged by a panel of judges, including the Governor, and Minister for Education. Cards will be judged on the degree to which they meet three criteria: a representation of the spirit and events of a Gibraltarian Christmas, visual and emotional impact, and design originality.

The winner will receive an Apple iPad 10.2-inch Wi-Fi-only 32GB, kindly donated by Newton Systems Ltd.

The winner along with two runners-up will also be invited to lunch with Sir David at the Convent.

