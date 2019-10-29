Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 29th Oct, 2019

Convent Christmas Fair 2019

By Chronicle Staff
29th October 2019

The Convent is once again hosting its Christmas Fair, this year on Thursday November 28.

This annual event held in the historical setting of the Convent raises money for locally registered charities.

This year, it has been decided to support the Prostate Cancer Support Group, Breast Cancer Support Group, Bosom Buddies, Bloodwise, and Cancer Research Gibraltar.

The doors open at 12 noon. There will be 40 seasonal stalls, many run by local charities as a part of their own fund-raising effort, offering an array of crafts, gifts, Christmas cards and decorations.

In the Cloister there will be a cafe offering cakes, scones, coffee and tea.

Between 2pm and 6pm, you could be serenaded by Jazz Friends once again this year. The choir of Bishop Fitzgerald School will be singing Christmas carols at 4.30 pm in King's Chapel.

Mulled wine and mince pies will be provided by the Red Cross Committee to enjoy whilst you listen to the singing.

Santa will also be in his Grotto from 2pm offering gifts for the children.

The Fair will host two raffles. The first, a PCX 125cc motorcycle (colour white) donated once again by Bassadone Motors.

Tickets will cost £2 each and sold at the Piazza on Thursday the November 14 and Morrison’s on the November 16, from 9am until 2pm.

The second, on the day, will offer many prizes donated by local businesses. Both raffles will be drawn at 6.30 pm on the day.

“There is something for everyone, so come along and join us and get into the Christmas Spirit whilst supporting local charities,” said a statement from the Convent.

Entrance just £2 for adults and children 12 years and under will get in free.

