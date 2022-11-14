Convent Christmas Fair announced

The annual Convent Christmas Fair will take place on Thursday, November 24 from noon to 6.30pm, raising money for Prostate Cancer Support Group, Bosom Buddies, and the Father Charlie Soup kitchen.

The doors will open at noon, inside there will be 35 seasonal stalls, many run by local charities as a part of their own fund-raising effort, offering an array of crafts, gifts, Christmas cards and decorations.

In the Cloister there will be a café offering tea, coffee, cake, and savoury snacks. Santa will also be in his Grotto from 2pm offering gifts for the children.

The choir of St Joseph’s Upper Primary School will be singing Christmas carols after 4pm in The Convent.

Mulled wine and mince pies will be provided by the Red Cross Committee during the singing.

The fair will host two raffles. The first, a Honda 125cc motorcycle donated once again by Bassadone Motors. Tickets will cost £2 each, and sold at the Piazza from November 16 from 9:30am until 1:30pm.

“There is something for everyone, so come along and join us and get into the Christmas spirit whilst supporting local charities,” said a statement from the Convent.

Entrance is £2 for adults and children 12 years and under will get in free.