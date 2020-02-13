Convent donates £15,000 to six charities

The proceeds of the Convent Christmas Fair totalling to £15,000 were yesterday donated to six local charities.

The cheques were presented by the Governor Lieutenant General Edward Davis and his wife Lorraine Davis.

Each charity was represented by their committee members and received £2,500 at the event held in the Convent.

The cheque presentation comes just days before Lt Gen Davis and Mrs Davis are due to leave Gibraltar after four years in the post.

The six charities receiving the cheques were: Prostate Cancer Support Group, Breast Cancer Support Group, Bosom Buddies, Bloodwise, Cancer Relief Gibraltar and Women in Need.

Last year’s annual Convent Christmas Fair saw some 40 stalls selling food and hand-crafted gifts.