Córdoba shows interest in signing Gibraltarian duo
Spanish league side Córdoba, who recently saw a huge investment into the club as it pushes for the Spanish top tier have this summer shown interest in two Gibraltar youngsters. With former Lincoln Red Imps head coach German Crespo moving to take over the helms of Córdoba B side, interest was immediately shown for Lincoln...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here