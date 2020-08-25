Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 25th Aug, 2020

Córdoba shows interest in signing Gibraltarian duo

By Stephen Ignacio
25th August 2020

Spanish league side Córdoba, who recently saw a huge investment into the club as it pushes for the Spanish top tier have this summer shown interest in two Gibraltar youngsters. With former Lincoln Red Imps head coach German Crespo moving to take over the helms of Córdoba B side, interest was immediately shown for Lincoln...

