Coronavirus at-risk countries to include whole of Italy

The whole of Italy has been added to the list of at-risk coronavirus countries for travellers, the Gibraltar Government announced today.

Northern Italy had previously formed part of the list after an outbreak of covid-19 last month.

This means all travellers returning to Gibraltar from Italy must report to authorities upon arrival and self-isolate for a period of two weeks.

The Government has expanded the list of at-risk countries that are covered by the regulations to include the whole of Italy.

Transit through any of the listed countries is also covered by the regulations.

The list of at-risk countries now includes: China, Thailand, Japan, Republic of Korea, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia, Macau, Iran, Italy, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, and Vietnam.

“Travel to these countries is not recommended, even for transit purposes,” the government said in a statement.

Travellers who are currently in one of the at-risk countries listed above should report, as soon as possible and ahead of your return to Gibraltar, using the email address coronavirus@gha.gi, with the subject line: self-isolation.

Travellers will be contacted by a Public Health professional who will advise them on the best way to protect yourself and others.