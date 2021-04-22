Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 22nd Apr, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Coronavirus passports to be ready ‘as soon as possible’, say transport chiefs

By Press Association
22nd April 2021

By Neil Lancefield and Joe Gammie, PA

The likelihood of foreign holidays being possible this summer has been boosted after the Government confirmed coronavirus passports will be available “as soon as possible” and Spain declared itself “desperate to welcome” UK visitors.

Many popular tourist destinations will require international visitors to have been vaccinated or recently tested before they can enter.

The development of a coronavirus passport, also known as a health certificate, will enable UK holidaymakers to meet that obligation.

Foreign holidays could be permitted for people living in England from May 17 under Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s road map for easing pandemic restrictions.

A Department for Transport spokeswoman said: “We are working on a solution to enable residents to prove their Covid-19 status, including vaccination status, to other countries on the outbound leg.

“We are working on this as a priority and intend to have the solution ready as soon as possible.”

The Daily Telegraph reported that a Government official told travel industry leaders in the Tourism Industry Emergency Response Group: “We aim to give people the ability to prove their vaccine status by the time international travel restarts where other countries require it.”

Coronavirus passports, also known as health certificates, would initially only be available for people travelling abroad, and a wider scheme for domestic use is unlikely to be ready by next month, according to the newspaper.

Spain’s tourism minister said the country is “desperate to welcome” UK visitors this summer.

Fernando Valdes told Sky News: “I think we will be ready here in Spain. We also think that the vaccination scheme in the UK is going pretty well, so hopefully we’ll be seeing this summer the restart of holidays.”

He added that certificates enabling holidaymakers to prove they have been vaccinated or recently tested are “going to help us”.

Mr Valdes insisted Spain is “pushing hard” to persuade the European Commission to reach agreements to reopen travel between “third parties such as the UK” as well as EU member states.

“If we reach these kind of agreements from the month of June, we will be able to have a summer,” he said.

“Probably not as the one we had in 2019, but obviously the restart of tourism again.”

But the Transport Select Committee warned that the resumption of international travel is in jeopardy with “vague and costly” proposals not enough to reboot the aviation and tourism sectors.

It said a report produced by the Government’s Global Travel Taskforce gave “insufficient” detail to allow businesses and travellers to prepare for holidays to safely resume on May 17.

It added that testing requirements could be “disproportionate to the risk” and may add £500 to the cost of a family of four visiting the “safest” parts of the globe where vaccine rollout is comparable to the UK.

Huw Merriman, who chairs the committee, said: “The aviation and travel sectors were crying out for a functional report, setting out clear rules and offering certainty. This is not it.”

Most Read

Local News

Royal Navy confirms names of Gib Squadron’s new patrol boats

Wed 21st Apr, 2021

Local News

Gibraltar’s ‘tallest building’ EuroCity’s Carrara tops out

Tue 13th Apr, 2021

Local News

Memoir recalls ‘potentially explosive’ 2017 stand-off between RGP and MoD

Tue 20th Apr, 2021

Local News

Carpe Diem set for 21-km charity run for GBC Open Day

Wed 21st Apr, 2021

Local News

Technical problem on RAF transport plane sparks emergency response at airport

Fri 9th Apr, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

22nd April 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Apology over failure to honour black and Asian troops who died for Empire

22nd April 2021

UK/Spain News
Government confirms plans to dissolve Parliament ahead of Queen’s Speech

22nd April 2021

UK/Spain News
Putting India on travel red list was necessary as UK variant cases rise – expert

20th April 2021

UK/Spain News
Covid deaths remain at six-month low as Easter affects registrations – ONS

20th April 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021