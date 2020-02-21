Coronavirus response put to the test

Medical professionals together with members of the emergency services and other government departments took part in a strategic coordination table-top exercise to practise the response to a simulated outbreak of coronavirus disease.

Addressing the delegates, Minister for Health Paul Balban stressed the value of conducting these exercises.

He added that this training event complimented the ongoing preparatory work by testing planning assumptions and response plans.

The virus, also known as COVID-19, is thought to have originated in Wuhan, China.

Some six people have been tested for the virus in Gibraltar, with all results proved negative.

Last week the Gibraltar Government confirmed some 23 people had self-isolated after travelling from risk areas.

The Gibraltar Health Authority continues to monitor developments across the affected countries and recently implemented enhanced screening as a precautionary measure.