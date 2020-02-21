Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 21st Feb, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Coronavirus response put to the test

By Chronicle Staff
21st February 2020

Medical professionals together with members of the emergency services and other government departments took part in a strategic coordination table-top exercise to practise the response to a simulated outbreak of coronavirus disease.

Addressing the delegates, Minister for Health Paul Balban stressed the value of conducting these exercises.

He added that this training event complimented the ongoing preparatory work by testing planning assumptions and response plans.

The virus, also known as COVID-19, is thought to have originated in Wuhan, China.

Some six people have been tested for the virus in Gibraltar, with all results proved negative.

Last week the Gibraltar Government confirmed some 23 people had self-isolated after travelling from risk areas.

The Gibraltar Health Authority continues to monitor developments across the affected countries and recently implemented enhanced screening as a precautionary measure.

Most Read

Local News

Seven tested for coronavirus in Gibraltar as precautions are stepped up

Thu 13th Feb, 2020

Local News

GHA bullying case comes before Supreme Court

Wed 19th Feb, 2020

Local News

Ruth Parasol, billionaire entrepreneur, looks back on 16 years on the Rock

Sat 15th Feb, 2020

Local News

Lishman pleads guilty to manslaughter as Crown drops murder retrial

Wed 19th Feb, 2020

Local News

Govt hosts reception for Gibraltarian professionals working in London

Thu 20th Feb, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

21st February 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
‘No dwindling, no crumbling’, says Isola on Brexit business impact

21st February 2020

Local News
CM updates Parliament on airport tunnel

21st February 2020

Local News
Govt publishes tax treaty Bill as deal is debated in Gibraltar and Madrid

21st February 2020

Local News
Governor’s Parade ‘beautification’ to commence shortly

21st February 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020