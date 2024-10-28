Coroner opens inquest into Simon Parkes disappearance
The coroner has opened an inquest into the disappearance of missing sailor Simon Parkes in Gibraltar over 37 years ago. Simon vanished without trace in 1986 after a night out in Gibraltar, where the ship he was serving on HMS Illustrious was docked. He was just 18 at the time and in the years since...
