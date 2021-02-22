Coroner’s investigation opened after lifeless body is found at sea

A post mortem has been conducted on the body of a male found dead in the sea off the Detached Mole late Friday afternoon.

The body was discovered by a local boat owner who was fishing in the area and alerted the authorities, a police spokesman told the Chronicle.

The body, which appears to have been in the sea for some time, was brought to shore and the Coroner has opened an investigation to establish the man’s identity and the circumstances of his death, the spokesman added.

The findings of the post-mortem have not been made public at this stage and police are still working to confirm the man’s identity.

Police have not ruled out however that he could be one of four Moroccan migrants who went missing after their boat sank in the Bay of Gibraltar on February 7.

At the weekend, officers reached out to the families of the missing men in Morocco to alert them of the latest development and the ongoing Coroner’s investigation.

The boat was carrying seven occupants, three of whom managed to swim to safety and were able to provide details of the missing four.