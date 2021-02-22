Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 22nd Feb, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Coroner’s investigation opened after lifeless body is found at sea

Photo by David Parody

By Chronicle Staff
22nd February 2021

A post mortem has been conducted on the body of a male found dead in the sea off the Detached Mole late Friday afternoon.

The body was discovered by a local boat owner who was fishing in the area and alerted the authorities, a police spokesman told the Chronicle.

The body, which appears to have been in the sea for some time, was brought to shore and the Coroner has opened an investigation to establish the man’s identity and the circumstances of his death, the spokesman added.

The findings of the post-mortem have not been made public at this stage and police are still working to confirm the man’s identity.

Police have not ruled out however that he could be one of four Moroccan migrants who went missing after their boat sank in the Bay of Gibraltar on February 7.

At the weekend, officers reached out to the families of the missing men in Morocco to alert them of the latest development and the ongoing Coroner’s investigation.

The boat was carrying seven occupants, three of whom managed to swim to safety and were able to provide details of the missing four.

Most Read

Local News

Four injured in ship explosion, two transferred to Seville burns unit

Sat 20th Feb, 2021

Local News

Police recover lifeless body of man found in bay off Detached Mole

Sat 20th Feb, 2021

Local News

Man who broke partner’s jaw jailed for three and half years

Mon 22nd Feb, 2021

Local News

Paramedics deployed after explosion on vessel in Bay of Gibraltar

Fri 19th Feb, 2021

Local News

Gibraltar records first day in nearly three months without new virus cases

Sat 20th Feb, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

22nd February 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Two seafarers remain critical as repairs to damaged cargo ship are completed

22nd February 2021

Local News
Three more virus deaths confirmed as Gib poised to receive next batch of vaccines

22nd February 2021

Local News
Cassaglia appeals GHA bullying case before Supreme Court

22nd February 2021

Local News
Minister attends virtual Climate Change meeting

22nd February 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021