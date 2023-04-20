Corporate cycling challenge for local charities

By Gabriella Montegriffo

A Corporate Cycling Challenge will be taking place this Saturday at 9:30am in the Piazza to raise funds for Gibraltar Prostate Support Group and Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Gibraltar.

The challenge will consist of two teams on watt bikes [static exercise bike] to see how far they can pedal in 15 minutes. It will run until approximately 2:30pm.

All participants are welcome to join as teams including businesses, clubs and friends. The teams must consist of three members with a minimum donation of £50.

The challenge runs as part of the Pamplona Cycle Challenge whereby six Gibraltarians will cover 1,160kms cycling from Pamplona to Gibraltar in May.

Both charities, who’s hard-working committees work tirelessly to bring awareness and support to those with cancer on the Rock, will have their own stands on Saturday. They will collect money including cashless donations from those who wish to donate.

Prizes provided by Lewis Stagnetto Limited will be awarded to the winning teams.

With 12 teams registered, the challenge has not had as much support as the organisers were hoping for. They urged members of the public to come and support the cause.

“We haven’t had the support we were hoping for” Jimmy Alcantara from the Pamplona Cycle Challenge said.

“We’re hoping for a lot more.”

“You can come down with three friends of yours on the day and we’ll give you a slot” he added.

Registration for the challenge can also be done by emailing charityridegibraltar@gmail.com.

There will be an additional free bike for individuals who wish to support the cause by making a donation on the day.

“The main message is to come down and support both charities” Derek Ghio from the Gibraltar Prostate Support Group said.

Mr Ghio highlighted the importance of awareness of cancer saying: “The sooner you diagnose cancer, the more chances of survival you have.”

Mr Alcantara added, “Gibraltar being a small place, we’ve all been touched by somebody who’s died or been diagnosed with cancer.”

For more information on the Gibraltar Prostate Support Group go to https://pcg.gi/

For more information on Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Gibraltar go to https://pcagib.org/