Cortes addresses Brussels Conference of the Global Council for Political Renewal

The Minister for Environment and Education, Dr John Cortes, attended the Global Council for Political Renewal Conference in Brussels, where he highlighted Gibraltar’s investment in education and participated in discussions on ethics, human rights, and research alongside global political and academic leaders.

Dr Cortes is a founder member of the GCPR.

The conference was attended by political leaders and academics from around the world, with over 100 delegates from 30 countries attending. These included the Speaker of the Parliament of Albania, the Vice President of Liberia, and Speakers, Deputy Speakers and MPs from a range of countries including South Africa, Canada, Eswatini, Romania, Gambia, Honduras, Bosnia- Herzegovina, Malaysia, Fiji, Malta, Guyana, England, Scotland and the USA.

The stated aim of the GCPR is to promote the cooperation of politicians at all levels across the world, encourage a high standard of ethics and civic discourse in political life and strive for global peace and justice.

Apart from the Plenary session, which was addressed by senior politicians from several countries, there were sessions on Ethics in Politics, Human Rights, and Education and Research.

Dr Cortes formed part of a panel on Education and Research, together with House of Lords member and former Conservative Minister Baroness Sandip Verma, Pro-Vice-Chancellor of the University of Oxford Prof Chas Bountra, former Canadian MP and Leader of the Manitoba Liberal Party Dr Jon Gerard, the University of Pretoria’s Prof Kevin Thorn, and GCPR Secretary-General Prof Furio Honsell.

He addressed the Conference on the importance of investment in Education in the development of a nation. He used the example of Gibraltar, stressing how it has invested heavily in Education with great benefits to the community.

He made reference to many of the initiatives of successive GSLP and GSLP/Liberal Governments, including the scholarship policy, the development of the new schools, the increased provision for supported needs, and the increase in vocational training opportunities.

Dr Cortes, who has also chaired sessions of the GCPR’s Environment and Equitable Development Council.

“This was a very useful event for a number of reasons, especially in promoting Gibraltar’s image on a global stage,” he said.

“Our work in Education, despite our small size, was greatly praised following my intervention, and I felt very proud to be a member of the Gibraltar Education Team in its widest sense.”

“The GCPR is a young organisation, but its dedication to promoting ethics in politics is vitally important in today’s world, and I can see that its profile will increase tremendously over the next few years.”