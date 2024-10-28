Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 28th Oct, 2024

Cortes attends key talks on education and environmental initiatives in the UK

By Chronicle Staff
28th October 2024

During a visit to the UK Government Minister Dr John Cortes engaged with key figures in education, environmental policy, and government to discuss shared initiatives, including Gibraltar's environmental efforts, school development, and species conservation practices.

Dr John Cortes was in London last week to attend a series of meetings in relation to his education and environment portfolios.

He was invited to visit the John Wallis Academy in Ashford, whose Principal Damian McBeath is the grandson of a Gibraltarian of the Sanguinetti family.

There was an opportunity to discuss issues such as vocational courses, behaviour and discipline, and technology and mobile phone use.

Dr Cortes was also a guest at a reception at the House of Lords to mark the 75th Anniversary of the 1949 National Parks and Access to the Countryside Act.

There he joined stakeholders from across the UK, including Lord Randall of Uxbridge and Chair of Natural England Tony Juniper CBE.

Dr Cortes also held discussions with prominent environmental campaigner Hannah Bourne Taylor, who is leading a campaign for the provision of swift nest sites in new buildings in the UK, a practice that has been the norm in Gibraltar now for several decades.

There was a call in London on the Minister for Nature Mary Creagh. At the meeting there was wide discussion on environmental matters, including the Gibraltar 25 Year Environment Plan.

Dr Cortes, who chairs the UK Overseas Territories and Crown Dependencies’ Environment Ministers’ Council, also briefed Ms Cre

The final call was on Minister for Education Stephen Morgan, where discussions covered a wide range of issues, including school design and construction, mental health, use of technology and teaching opportunities.

The two men and their teams will keep in close contact and intend to work together to share experience and expertise.

While in London Dr Cortes also took the opportunity to catch up with Sir Bob Neill, former Chair of the All-Party British-Gibraltar Groups in Westminster.

