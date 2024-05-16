Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 16th May, 2024

Local News

Cortes chairs OT and CD Environment Council meeting

By Chronicle Staff
16th May 2024

Minister for Environment and Climate Change, Dr John Cortes, who is Chair Council of Environment Ministers of the UK Overseas Territories and Crown Dependencies, recently chaired the latest virtual meeting of the Council.

These meetings, which are held twice a year, bring together ministers and senior environment officials from all the Overseas Territories (UKOTs) and Crown Dependencies (CDs) to discuss matters of common interest and exchange experience.

This meeting was attended by over 30 representatives from these territories from around the globe, as well as for some items by officials of DEFRA (the UK Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs) and the FCDO (Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office).

The meeting was also joined for part of the session by Rebecca Pow, Parliamentary Under Secretary at DEFRA. Ms Pow spoke about the draft UKOT Biodiversity Strategy currently in its final stages of preparation, and made particular emphasis on the problem of plastic pollution.

Together with the DEFRA officials, MS Pow also gave an outline on progress on international agreements on plastic pollution and called on the territories to contribute to the discussions on a forthcoming treaty.

Other topics covered in the meeting included the challenges of dealing with waste, including lithium-ion batteries and disposable vapes. There were presentations on the various agenda items from the St Helena National Trust, DEFRA and the Zoological Society of London on plastics, the Government of Sark on nature conservation targets, the FCDO on the Blue Belt Programme, and Oxford University on Lithium-ion batteries.

“These Council Meetings, which began about a decade ago in Gibraltar, are probably the best example of how this family of territories across the world can work together, and exchange experience and expertise. This helps us all progress the environmental agenda. We all learn a great deal from each other, as we all face similar challenges that we have to deal with,” said Dr Cortes.

