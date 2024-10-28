Cortes considers ‘firming’ phone use policy in schools
Policy on phone use in schools could be “firmed up” amid concerns students are becoming distracted during class time, Minister for Education Dr John Cortes said during the latest session of Parliament last Thursday. This comes after Keith Azopardi, the Leader of the Opposition, asked Dr Cortes how the Government plans to tackle the use...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here