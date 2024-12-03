Cortes’ cycling challenge raises funds for GBC Open Day, and offers him insight too

Just weeks after learning to ride a bicycle at age 68, Dr John Cortes, the Minister for Transport, completed an 11km bike ride on Sunday to raise funds for the GBC Open Day. In the process, he got deeper insight into the challenges faced by cyclists on Gibraltar’s congested roads.

While the distance was not huge, the bike ride was no mean feat for a beginner cyclist whose ministerial portfolio includes promoting sustainable transport alternatives on the Rock.

As Minister for the Environment, Sustainability, Climate Change, Heritage, Education and Transport, Dr Cortes said he has always been eager to continue developing Gibraltar’s cycling infrastructure, a project initiated by his predecessor Paul Balban.

Having experienced Gibraltar’s roads on pedal-powered two wheels, he can now “better understand the difficulties cyclists face”, Dr Cortes told the Chronicle.

“And I would not have been able to do it without the cycle lanes as I was able to increase my confidence without spending too much time on busy roads.”

Dr Cortes took up the challenge laid out to him by OTWO’s Managing Director Vanessa Byrne, cyclist and advocate for two wheels Chris Nuñez and E-Bike Gibraltar’s Stuart Hedley.

“This milestone exemplified the message that it’s never too late and you can never be too busy to embrace new challenges,” said Ms Byrne.

Dr Cortes posted on social media and said: “It’s never too late to take on a challenge and all for the great cause that is GBC Open Day.”

He thanked Ms Byrne, Mr Nuñez and Mr Hedley, who accompanied him, for making this happen, and the sponsors, family, colleagues, friends and everyone who turned up on Sunday morning in support.

His colleagues did not just support him from afar, also donning helmets and taking to two wheels was Ministers Christian Santos and Leslie Bruzon.

Dr Cortes was joined by other cyclists on the Rock, including members of Gibraltar’s Special Olympics, some of which took up the 50km challenge.

Cyclists of all ages, from 6 to 80 years old, chose routes of 10km, 30km, or 50km, and collectively cycled a total of 1,760 kms, the equivalent distance from Gibraltar to the UK.

“It was a day of unity and purpose, with families and individuals coming together to support the Minister for Transport in his cycling journey, while also promoting the importance of an active, sustainable lifestyle,” said a statement from OTWO.

“The event’s success was made possible by the incredible support of individuals and local businesses. OTWO extends heartfelt thanks to Christopher Nunez and Stuart Hedley of E Bike Gibraltar for their invaluable assistance throughout the journey, and to the Small Boats Owners Club committee members for allowing us the use of their premises for the event venue.”

The statement also thanked the sponsors, who supported the initiative from the start.

Ms Byrne said that the event was about more than just cycling and that it was about the community coming together to support a meaningful cause.

“Minister Cortes’ journey, backed by his colleagues and the community, was a powerful example of teamwork and determination,” she said.

“It’s never too late and you can never be too busy to try something new and make a positive change.”

“The collective distance of 1,760 kms showcases the incredible results we can achieve when we work together.”

“A huge thank you to all.”

All funds raised will be donated to the GBC Open Day on December 12.