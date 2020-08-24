Cortes eyes reopening schools in return to education
The Gibraltar Government is on track to open schools this September, with the goal of bringing children back into the schools as soon as possible since the start of the Covid-19 lockdown. A key issue will be to ease children back into learning mode, the new Minister for Education Dr John Cortes told the Chronicle. Dr...
