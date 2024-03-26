Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 26th Mar, 2024

Local News

Cortes meets Heavy Goods Vehicle operators

By Chronicle Staff
26th March 2024

Minister for Environment and Transport, Dr John Cortes, last week met with representatives of the companies operating Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs), together with officials from the Departments of Environment and Transport.

The purpose of the meeting was to discuss the improvement of the HGV fleet in order to make it more friendly to the environment and less polluting.

The meeting was constructive with all agreeing to work together to achieve this within a short, but realistic timeframe. Work on this will continue.

“The meeting was very positive. The HGV operators are clearly aware of the issues and evidently want to modernise the fleet,” said Dr Cortes.

“There are other issues affecting the industry which they brought to my notice, and we will work hard to assist them in resolving them.”

