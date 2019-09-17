Cortes unveils Nuns' Well recreational area

The caretaker Minister for Heritage, Dr John Cortes, yesterday opened a new recreational area at Nuns’ Well, Europa Point.

The area is fitted with picnic tables and benches and planted with native vegetation.

“As you know it had been a site that was abandoned and derelict for quite a while,” Dr Cortes said, adding that dogs will be allowed to access the site.

Dr Cortes explained that in the process of renovating the area they have respected the old look and aimed to not make it artificial looking.

“We have enhanced the area, we have planted in it and we have protected it. We have put up some interpretation panels,” he said.

“It is an area which I think guarantees that this part of Europa Point will remain an open area like the one we opened last year,” he added.

The vegetation in the area will develop over the coming years as seen in other areas nearby.

The unveiling marks phase one of the renovation process. In the next phase, works will be carried out on the Well itself.

“Clearing it out and making it accessible at least for organised groups as we cannot just open it for people to go in and out as it just would not be safe,” he said.

“One of the first things we are going to do is put a light inside, we have opened the manhole and put glass over it so you can actually see into the Well. When we sort out the electrics you will be able to see the water from there,” he added.