Cosmos exhibition opens in GEMA Gallery
Cosmos, an exhibition by Victor Quintanilla, will be launched tonight in the GEMA Gallery, Montagu Bastion. The intricate artworks featuring influences from Don Quixote, William Shakespeare, immigration, religion and even coronavirus, are made entirely of recycled metal. Mr Quintanilla’s artworks are painstakingly crafted, with dozens of sculptures spread across the GEMA gallery. His artworks can...
