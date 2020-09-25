Cost of Gib’s Covid response hits £150m
The Gibraltar Government borrowed nearly £82m between March and the end of June to cover a shortfall in revenue and the cost of funding Gibraltar’s response to Covid-19, Chief Minister Fabian Picardo told Parliament today, adding that since then, borrowing had increased to £150m. Mr Picardo revealed details on Friday of the cost and impact...
