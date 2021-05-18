Cost 'to date' of Mid Town park stands at £3.77m, Parliament told

The new park area in Mid Town has "to date" cost the Gibraltar Government £3.77 million, the Gibraltar Parliament heard on Monday, drawing a strong rebuke from the Opposition.

The GSD’s Elliott Phillips said members of the public may have “choked on their calentita” when hearing the total figure and asked for a breakdown of the costs.

The Minister for the Environment, Dr John Cortes, told Mr Phillips that the park is being built on the site of a former power station, adding that the “complexities” of converting the site into a location where trees will grow and thrive are “tremendous”.

The breaking down and removal of old power station engine beds cost over £250,000, while the removal and exportation of contaminated material "which was essential" cost over £390,000, among other high costs, Dr Cortes said.

The total figure for the works carried out to date in Mid-Town Park currently stands at £3,769,440.73, Dr Cortes said.

“It was a complex project and I think the results are there for all to see,” Dr Cortes said, adding that the Government received the same criticism over Commonwealth Park, which was now "used by thousands".

"Mid Town Park will have that same use and more," he added.

Mr Phillips asked whether the figure included the cost of an area of turf that was placed initially on the site but was later removed to Alameda gardens.

Dr Cortes said the cost was "likely" included, adding that it had been necessary to temporarily cover the area with turf to limit the effect of dust during the Covid period last year which had delayed the delivery of the permanent lawn from the UK.