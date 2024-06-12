Counters open at the Housing Department

New counters have opened at the Housing Department, with new features including soundproofing and hearing loops.

The Minister for Housing, Pat Orfila, and Chief Secretary Glendon Martinez inaugurated the new counters at the Housing Department on the ninth floor of the ICC building.

New soundproof counters will enable tenants to discuss matters in the strictest confidence and provide reassurance that all issues reported will remain between the housing

officers and themselves.

Tenants can also pay their monthly rents at these counters.

The new counters are designed to be inclusive, catering to wheelchair users and equipped with hearing loops and a British Sign Language interpreter link, allowing real-time connection to an interpreter, available for those who are hearing-impaired.

The Government said this initiative follows the British Sign Language Act 2022, which was passed unanimously in Parliament.

“I am extremely pleased with the opening of the new modern counters at the Housing Department,” Chief Secretary Glendon Martinez said.

“This development is a significant step towards enhancing the quality of service we provide to the public. These improvements reflect our ongoing commitment to better serve our community.”

“Ongoing improvements to online services, additional fit for purpose counters and our centrally-located Customer Service Hub complement each other well, as we must provide different options for those who need to interact with HMGOG departments."

Ms Orfila called the new counters are a step in the right direction, providing much needed confidentiality and privacy.

“The cubicle counters are soundproof and disability friendly, ensuring that the public has the service it deserves,” she said.

Ms Orfila reminded the public to report any Government rental properties that are seemingly empty or abandoned to the housing hotline.

Reports can be made 24/7 by calling 20040040

For more information, contact the Ministry on MHGU@gibraltar.gov.gi or on 20041337.