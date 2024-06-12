Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 12th Jun, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Counters open at the Housing Department

By Chronicle Staff
12th June 2024

New counters have opened at the Housing Department, with new features including soundproofing and hearing loops.

The Minister for Housing, Pat Orfila, and Chief Secretary Glendon Martinez inaugurated the new counters at the Housing Department on the ninth floor of the ICC building.

New soundproof counters will enable tenants to discuss matters in the strictest confidence and provide reassurance that all issues reported will remain between the housing

officers and themselves.

Tenants can also pay their monthly rents at these counters.

The new counters are designed to be inclusive, catering to wheelchair users and equipped with hearing loops and a British Sign Language interpreter link, allowing real-time connection to an interpreter, available for those who are hearing-impaired.

The Government said this initiative follows the British Sign Language Act 2022, which was passed unanimously in Parliament.

“I am extremely pleased with the opening of the new modern counters at the Housing Department,” Chief Secretary Glendon Martinez said.

“This development is a significant step towards enhancing the quality of service we provide to the public. These improvements reflect our ongoing commitment to better serve our community.”

“Ongoing improvements to online services, additional fit for purpose counters and our centrally-located Customer Service Hub complement each other well, as we must provide different options for those who need to interact with HMGOG departments."

Ms Orfila called the new counters are a step in the right direction, providing much needed confidentiality and privacy.

“The cubicle counters are soundproof and disability friendly, ensuring that the public has the service it deserves,” she said.

Ms Orfila reminded the public to report any Government rental properties that are seemingly empty or abandoned to the housing hotline.

Reports can be made 24/7 by calling 20040040

For more information, contact the Ministry on MHGU@gibraltar.gov.gi or on 20041337.

Most Read

Local News

Drama off Camp Bay as Spanish speedboat enters demarcated swimming zone during chase

Fri 7th Jun, 2024

Local News

Government plans major renovations for Varyl Begg estate

Tue 11th Jun, 2024

Local News

Over 15,000 outstanding court warrants yet to be executed

Mon 10th Jun, 2024

Opinion & Analysis

Changing landscape of the GHA Board

Mon 10th Jun, 2024

UK/Spain News

UK should ‘demilitarise’ Gibraltar, Spain tells UN

Mon 10th Jun, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

12th June 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Pride panel event highlights need for visibility and acceptance

12th June 2024

Local News
Feetham visits insurance company in outreach programme

12th June 2024

Local News
Brexit and Govt plans for small businesses take centre stage at GFSB dinner

12th June 2024

Local News
Just one 'fleeting’ mention of Gib as Conservatives launch election manifesto

12th June 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024