Couples renew vows in celebration of love

Local couples celebrated landmark wedding anniversaries at the Cathedral of St Mary the Crowned last week.

The Bishop of Gibraltar, Carmel Zammit presided over the ceremony that saw 24 couples renew their marriage vows to each other in front of their loved ones.

The proud husbands and wives ranged from David and Hortensia Beswick, Charles and Pamela Polson and Joseph and Yolanda Olivera celebrating their 60th anniversaries, to the five couples celebrating their 25th.

The couples received certificates recognising their marriage anniversaries at the event, which was organised by the Christian Family Movement.

60th

David and Hortensia BESWICK

Charles and Pamela POLSON

Joseph and Yolanda OLIVERA

50th

Angel Alfred and Antonia CARRERAS

Joseph and Brenda CORTES

Gabriel and Teresa DAVIES

Eliott and Macu DOBINSON

Maurice and Vivian KEY

Lionel Louis and Irela Carmen LINARES

Anthony and Mariluz KEY

Frank William and Natividad RAWLINSON

Jose Carlos and Nadi SACCONE

Emilio and Carmen TOSSO

William and Maria de los Dolores VASSALLO

40th

Peter and Christina CARUANA

William and Maritza CID DE LA PAZ

Louis and Margaret LOMBARD

Paul and Maria Jesus LYON

Michael and Yolanda REYES

Leslie and Coral SCHEMBRI

25th

Richard and Elaine FORTUNATO

Adrian and Gail HERNANDEZ

John and Magnolia NEISH

Alan and Monique PEREIRA

Christian and Stacey TOSSO