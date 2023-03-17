Couples renew vows in celebration of love
Local couples celebrated landmark wedding anniversaries at the Cathedral of St Mary the Crowned last week.
The Bishop of Gibraltar, Carmel Zammit presided over the ceremony that saw 24 couples renew their marriage vows to each other in front of their loved ones.
The proud husbands and wives ranged from David and Hortensia Beswick, Charles and Pamela Polson and Joseph and Yolanda Olivera celebrating their 60th anniversaries, to the five couples celebrating their 25th.
The couples received certificates recognising their marriage anniversaries at the event, which was organised by the Christian Family Movement.
60th
David and Hortensia BESWICK
Charles and Pamela POLSON
Joseph and Yolanda OLIVERA
50th
Angel Alfred and Antonia CARRERAS
Joseph and Brenda CORTES
Gabriel and Teresa DAVIES
Eliott and Macu DOBINSON
Maurice and Vivian KEY
Lionel Louis and Irela Carmen LINARES
Anthony and Mariluz KEY
Frank William and Natividad RAWLINSON
Jose Carlos and Nadi SACCONE
Emilio and Carmen TOSSO
William and Maria de los Dolores VASSALLO
40th
Peter and Christina CARUANA
William and Maritza CID DE LA PAZ
Louis and Margaret LOMBARD
Paul and Maria Jesus LYON
Michael and Yolanda REYES
Leslie and Coral SCHEMBRI
25th
Richard and Elaine FORTUNATO
Adrian and Gail HERNANDEZ
John and Magnolia NEISH
Alan and Monique PEREIRA
Christian and Stacey TOSSO