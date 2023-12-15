Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 15th Dec, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Court cancels arrest warrant as Spanish fisherman faces fresh charges

By Brian Reyes
15th December 2023

The Magistrates Court on Friday rescinded an arrest warrant for a Spanish fisherman accused of using illegal nets in British waters off Gibraltar, in part after learning he has been charged with further offences that will be dealt with in January. The decision means all matters relating to the fisherman will be dealt with next...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

RGP officer accused of unauthorised disclosure of police data

Wed 13th Dec, 2023

Brexit

Negotiators ‘could not be working harder’ for Gib treaty

Thu 14th Dec, 2023

Features

The Primal run - a shopping Mecca

Wed 13th Dec, 2023

Features

Miss Gibraltar 2024 contestants select their numbers

Mon 11th Dec, 2023

UK/Spain News

In colourful terms, Perez Reverte says Gibraltar ‘will never be Spanish’

Thu 14th Dec, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

15th December 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Smudge's tribute to his father through Wales' peaks

15th December 2023

Brexit
Negotiators ‘could not be working harder’ for Gib treaty

14th December 2023

UK Govt reaffirms ‘enduring commitment’ to counter ‘hostile sovereignty claims’ over OTs

14th December 2023

Local News
RGP officer accused of unauthorised disclosure of police data

13th December 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023