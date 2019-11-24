Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sun 24th Nov, 2019

Court jails man with history of mental illness after ‘ferocious’ assault

By Chronicle Staff
24th November 2019

A 52-year old man with a long history of mental illness was yesterday jailed for eight years by the Supreme Court following a “ferocious” assault on another man. Alan Cruz pleaded guilty to charges of inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon. Ahead of the...

