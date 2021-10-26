Court of Appeal sends robust message on drink driving
The Court of Appeal has dismissed two appeals by people who had been disqualified for drink driving and were seeking to reduce or overturn their bans. In a judgement, the court said the judge who imposed the bans had been correct to refer to sentencing guidelines in England and Wales, even if legislation in Gibraltar...
