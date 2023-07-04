Court orders seizure of assets worth £2m after money laundering investigation
The Supreme Court has granted recovery orders for assets worth around £2m following a money laundering investigation by the Royal Gibraltar Police. The assets include a property in Catalan Bay, three commercial properties and a taxi licence which investigators said were linked to local man Clint Serra and believed to have been purchased with the...
