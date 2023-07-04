Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 4th Jul, 2023

Court orders seizure of assets worth £2m after money laundering investigation

Archive image of Gibraltar's Supreme Court. Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Chronicle Staff
4th July 2023

The Supreme Court has granted recovery orders for assets worth around £2m following a money laundering investigation by the Royal Gibraltar Police. The assets include a property in Catalan Bay, three commercial properties and a taxi licence which investigators said were linked to local man Clint Serra and believed to have been purchased with the...

