Court rules employment law affords mental health protection to sacked worker
The Supreme Court has ruled that mental health in the workplace is a factor that should be considered by the Employment Tribunal when assessing whether to hear claims for unfair dismissal that might otherwise not be admissible. The judgement arose in a case involving a former employee of gaming company GVC who was fired in...
