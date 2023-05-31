Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 31st May, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Courts given power to award periodical payments for damages

Archive image of Gibraltar's Supreme Court. Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Priya Gulraj
31st May 2023

Gibraltar’s law courts now have the powers to order periodical payments for claimants without consent from all parties following an amendment to the Damages Act.

The legislation would apply to payments for damages from the Gibraltar Government, the GHA, or the Care Agency, Parliament heard on Friday.

Minister for Health, Albert Isola, told the House that the draft legislation was based on similar legislation in the UK following a consultation.

The House heard periodical payments could be made if there was consent by all parties, but this amendment does away with that requirement.

“It was agreed that the courts should have the power to order periodic payments without the consent of the parties in certain circumstances,” Mr Isola said.

“While some damages awards take the form of a lump sum payment, periodical payments are considered a much better and fairer way of compensating those who face long-term loss and care needs.”

“Periodical payments generally have a number of advantages over lump sums,” Mr Isola added.

“Periodical payments should also avoid the need for argument over life expectancy during the litigation which may be stressful for the claimant.”

Mr Isola said there will be “greater security” for claimants to plan for the future “without the anxiety of a lump sum payment”.

The Leader of the Opposition, Keith Azopardi, asked for further clarification on the Bill, asking whether there was a pending case where this issue has been raised.

But Mr Isola told the House this was decided upon by the Government’s legal department.
The amendment was voted unanimously by Parliament.

Most Read

Local News

Globix liquidators grapple with web of crypto wallets in search of $42m

Tue 30th May, 2023

Local News

Gib must ‘hold its nerve’ in treaty talks as Spanish election looms

Tue 30th May, 2023

Local News

5in5 athletes inspire community spirit with gruelling charity challenge

Mon 29th May, 2023

UK/Spain News

Sanchez calls snap general election after support for PP and Vox surges across Spain

Mon 29th May, 2023

Local News

Met Office strike closes Gib airport, causing disruption for hundreds of passengers

Wed 10th May, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

31st May 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
GHA marks World Multiple Sclerosis Day

31st May 2023

Local News
No plans for compulsory helmets for cyclists as Govt promotes sustainable transport

31st May 2023

Local News
Gib must ‘hold its nerve’ in treaty talks as Spanish election looms

30th May 2023

Local News
Globix liquidators grapple with web of crypto wallets in search of $42m

30th May 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023