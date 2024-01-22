Covid-19 booster jabs now available

Covid-19 booster vaccines are now available at the Primary Care Centre, the Gibraltar Health Authority said on Monday.

People entitled to the vaccines are those over the age of 50 or any person considered as vulnerable due to their age or medical condition.

These can include people with diabetes types 1 and 2, people with cancer, people who may be taking immunosuppressant medication or are immunosuppressed for any other reason or have a long-term medical condition.

People who are carers of vulnerable persons or have significant contact with a vulnerable person are also able to access the booster, as are those who work in health and/or social care, or are in long term residential care, or are pregnant. We will also make an exception for those who really would like to have the vaccine to protect themselves from the virus.

“Unfortunately, the delay in receiving the vaccines has been due to the UK not having been able to send them to Gibraltar until now,” the GHA said.

The GHA also reminded people that flu vaccines are still available and can be given at the same time as the Covid-19 jab.

“It is not too late to have either or both vaccines, as these will still protect you and others,” it said.

Dr Helen Carter, Director of Public Health, added: ”It is important to have the booster vaccines to reduce the spread of Covid-19 now and during spring.”

“Covid-19 is still with us and we have to ensure that we do everything we can to help protect those people who are considered as vulnerable in our community.”

As of January 22, 2024, people wanting to receive the Covid-19 booster are urged to contact telephone number 200 66966 to book an appointment.

The telephone lines will be opened from 9am – 3pm.

The Covid-19 immunisation vaccination programme will start on Thursday January 25 from 1pm to 4:30hrs, at the Primary Care Centre ground floor.

Walk-in clinics are not being offered at this time and a scheduled appointment is vital.

“We will however, offer opportunistic vaccines if you have an appointment with a clinician at the PCC and want to have the vaccine,” the GHA said.

“Your cooperation on the matter is most appreciated.”