Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 20th Nov, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Covid grounds new helicopter service

Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
20th November 2020

Just weeks after a new helicopter route between the Rock and Malaga airport launched, Covid has grounded flights temporarily due to travel restrictions in southern Spain.

A spokesman for Hélity Copter Airlines told the Chronicle that flights would resume as soon as the travel restrictions were lifted in Andalucia.

The service began at the end of last month with flights scheduled every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

They cost €150 per person each way, with a flight time of around half an hour.

During its official launch, CEO Antonio Barranco reassured potential clients that Hélity’s services were safe to use thanks to the aircraft’s air filtration system, which completely replaces the air inside the cabin with fresh outdoor air in less than a minute.

Most Read

Local News

Third death linked to Covid-19 confirmed in Gibraltar

Thu 19th Nov, 2020

Local News

Opposition parties and Govt clash over Midtown Park lawn

Thu 19th Nov, 2020

UK/Spain News

Andalucia seals off region in Covid-19 move, with knock-on impact at border with Gibraltar

Wed 28th Oct, 2020

Local News

Booze and no mask ends in early morning Main Street arrest

Tue 17th Nov, 2020

Local News

Two women reported for breaking Covid isolation

Tue 10th Nov, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

20th November 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Quietly, the Christmas lights switch on

20th November 2020

Local News
Seminar explores re-think of Gib tourism product

20th November 2020

Local News
Report highlights need for ‘joined-up approach’ in mental healthcare

20th November 2020

Local News
Police officers receive Long Standing and Good Conduct Medals

20th November 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020