Covid grounds new helicopter service

Just weeks after a new helicopter route between the Rock and Malaga airport launched, Covid has grounded flights temporarily due to travel restrictions in southern Spain.

A spokesman for Hélity Copter Airlines told the Chronicle that flights would resume as soon as the travel restrictions were lifted in Andalucia.

The service began at the end of last month with flights scheduled every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

They cost €150 per person each way, with a flight time of around half an hour.

During its official launch, CEO Antonio Barranco reassured potential clients that Hélity’s services were safe to use thanks to the aircraft’s air filtration system, which completely replaces the air inside the cabin with fresh outdoor air in less than a minute.