Covid impact means GHA surgical waiting lists at levels ‘not acceptable’, Parliament told
There are 1,603 operations on the GHA’s surgical waiting lists across various disciplines, the Gibraltar Parliament was told on Wednesday, as Health Minister Albert Isola shed light on the impact of the Covid-19 on the delivery of routine healthcare. Mr Isola said the backlog in some disciplines was were longer than acceptable and that the...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here