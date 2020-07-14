Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 14th Jul, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Cpl Kelly presented with CBF Commendation

By Chronicle Staff
14th July 2020

A Commander British Forces Commendation was presented by Commodore Tim Henry to Corporal Steve Kelly from Royal Air Force Gibraltar last week.

The presentation was livestreamed on social media, to allow family members, friends and col-leagues to share the occasion.

The award was in recognition of the support Cpl Kelly has provided to the Station’s recent Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) activities within the local community.

Commodore Henry said: "This commendation is a thank you for the support you provide to RAF STEM.”

“However, it goes beyond that.”

“STEM has only recently been introduced in Gibraltar, spearheaded by the RAF, and without individuals such as yourself it would not have been possible.”

“It is, therefore, also a thank you from the young people of Gibraltar.”

Cpl Kelly, who has been in stationed at RAF Gibraltar for three years, will soon be departing the Rock to take up a new position at RAF Waddington in Lincolnshire.

Most Read

Local News

Gibraltar Squadron orders Spanish research ship out of BGTW

Sat 11th Jul, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Gibraltar must debate immunisation to counter ‘anti-vax’ narrative, Dr Bhatti says

Mon 13th Jul, 2020

Local News

Spanish brewer Mahou San Miguel includes Gibraltar in plan to help trade customers

Wed 8th Jul, 2020

Local News

Mixed messages cause confusion over return to border normality

Mon 8th Jun, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

14th July 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Russian submarine sails through the Strait of Gibraltar

14th July 2020

Local News
WHO sounds alarm as global Covid-19 cases rise above 13 million

14th July 2020

Local News
Coronavirus immunity may only last a few months, study suggests

14th July 2020

Local News
Governor visits RAF Gibraltar

14th July 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020