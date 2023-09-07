Cricket remembers ‘Shaca’

The Sloggers and Gibraltar Cricket paid their tributes to one of their “family” with a Saturday of fun and memorial matches bringing the Sloggers family and friends together.

The annual George Shacaluga Trophy once again saw an early turnout from many friends and players wishing to pay tribute to their former colleague.

A day-long event which saw organisers provide a kids corner for children to have some fun with water games and other activities. There was also music and food and many a drink served for those attending the event which continued into the late evening.

Three matches were played during the course of the day with players split between three teams, the Goochie ShakAttacks, Timmy’s Pandas and Matt’s ShacaZulus.

Some forty players, both present and past, registering to take part in the memorial trophy mini tournament.

more images in print edition