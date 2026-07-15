Cristina Negrette creates special mementos from frontier fence

Artist Cristina Negrette was appointed by the Ministry for Culture to create 14 mementos, which have been handed to Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares, and UK Minister for Europe Stephen Doughty amongst others.

Mrs Negrette said she was surprised and excited to be asked to create these special souvenirs to mark a historic moment of Gibraltar’s history.

“I immediately recognised that this was far more than another commission; it was an opportunity to work with materials carrying immense historical and emotional significance,” Mrs Negrette said.

“I also felt a strong sense of responsibility to create something that would honour the stories of the past while preserving an important part of Gibraltar's history as it gives way to a new future.”

Mrs Negrette developed an artistic concept to create a series of Gibraltar frontier heritage mementos commemorating a significant moment in local history.

“The aim was to preserve memories of the past while marking the historic demolition of the frontier fence and the beginning of a new chapter,” she said.

“The idea of transforming a piece of the land border into a sculpture immediately resonated with me because it offered the opportunity to turn materials associated with division into one that encourages reflection, dialogue and hope for the future.”

“As an artist, I'm always interested in giving materials a second life and allowing them to tell a new story.”

“The design of the mementos is intentionally representational rather than abstract, reflecting the historic importance and visual significance of the structure.”

“Reclaimed elements, including barbed wire, concrete posts and steel fencing, have been retained in their original condition and carefully intertwined to demonstrate the enduring strength and presence of the border over time.”

“These elements were then secured to a plinth, with the composition carefully arranged to be viewed from both sides, allowing people to experience the work from both the Spanish and Gibraltarian perspectives.”

She made several visits to the site and was in close liaison with the demolition contractors to understand what materials would become available and to appreciate their historical significance.

“Once I received authentic sections of the frontier fence, I began experimenting with different ways of assembling the materials,” she said.

“I explored their individual properties and quickly realised the challenges involved: the weight of the concrete, the delicate handling required for the barbed wire and corroded metal and the rigidity of the steel fencing.”

Mrs Negrette developed sketches and produced an initial maquette, which was quickly approved by the Chief Minister.

She completed the mementos with a tight deadline in time for the provisional implementation of the treaty.

Every decision for Mrs Negrette was made to ensure the finished sculptures remained true to the original artistic concept while respecting the history embedded within the materials.

On Tuesday two of the mementos were presented by Chief Minister Fabian Picardo to Mr Doughty after the signing of the concordat and Ambassador and Head of the UK Mission to the European Union, Lindsay Croisdale-Appleby.

Mrs Negrette said it was a “very proud and humbling moment.”

“As an artist, you spend countless hours and days working alone in the studio, so seeing one of my finished mementos presented to UK Minister Doughty made the project feel real,” she said.

“It was rewarding to know that something I created could become part of an important conversation and be seen by people in positions to influence change.”

Mrs Negrette is particularly drawn to creating sculptures that combine craftsmanship with meaning, often using reclaimed or historically significant materials to explore themes of identity, resilience and memory.

“I want my work to invite people to pause, look more closely and connect emotionally with my work,” she said.

“For me, sculpture isn't just about creating an object; it's about creating an experience and starting conversations that continue beyond the gallery or exhibition.”