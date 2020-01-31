Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 31st Jan, 2020

Cross-border unions vow to defend workers’ rights after Brexit

Johnny Bugeja

By Brian Reyes
31st January 2020

Unions in Gibraltar and Spain said yesterday they would closely monitor the impact of Brexit on workers over the coming months, expressing cautious optimism about the future even while vowing to “respond” should it become necessary. The four unions that make up the IRTUC (South) Interregional Trade Unions Council – Unite and NASUWT in Gibraltar,...

