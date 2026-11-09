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Mon 9th Nov, 2026

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Features

Cross-border youth bands take to stage at MAG Club

By Chronicle Staff
9th November 2026

Young musicians from Gibraltar and Algeciras came together for an evening of live music at the MAG Club on November 7.

Teen band Parannoya travelled from Algeciras for the event, performing alongside local band Sentinel 5, which emerged from the Musicians Association of Gibraltar’s youth programme.

The two bands performed music influenced by pop, rock and grunge to an enthusiastic audience at the club.

The event also provided an opportunity for young musicians from both sides of the border to meet and perform together.

Sentinel 5 have now been invited to perform in Algeciras in the near future, continuing the cross-border musical exchange.

The MAG Club is run entirely by volunteers from the Musicians Association of Gibraltar and hosts regular weekly live music events.

It also provides performance opportunities for emerging young musicians from Gibraltar and neighbouring communities.

Details of upcoming events and live music listings are available through the MAG Club’s social media channels.

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