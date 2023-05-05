Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 5th May, 2023

Cross-frontier cruise trade benefits Gibraltar, operators say

Archive image of cruise ships docked in Gibraltar. Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Priya Gulraj
5th May 2023

A recent visit to La Linea by cruise passengers arriving in Gibraltar has brought into focus cross-frontier tourism opportunities that lie on both sides of the border. The La Linea town council last week announced that it had received a second group of passengers from a cruise liner that arrived in Gibraltar. The group, who...

