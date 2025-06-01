Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Brexit

Cross-Frontier Group to meet Doughty in London next week

By Chronicle Staff
1st June 2025

The Cross-Frontier Group is to meet with Stephen Doughty, the UK’s Minister of State for Europe and North America, in London next week to set out its position on ongoing talks for a UK/EU treaty on Gibraltar’s post-Brexit relations with the bloc.

The meeting in London is scheduled to take place on the morning of June 5 and comes against the backdrop of speculation that an announcement on the treaty is imminent.

The group aims to present its support for a “balanced and fair agreement” that would “end the uncertainty” that citizens and businesses on both sides of the border have faced “for too long”, a deal that the group hopes will contribute to socio-economic development in the region.

The delegation also plans to seek updates on the progress of the negotiation and gain insight into the UK government’s expectations.

The meeting forms part of the group’s wider efforts to remain in contact with all parties involved in the treaty discussions, including representatives from Gibraltar, Spain and the United Kingdom.

The delegation travelling to London includes the group’s president, Darren Cerisola; vice president Lorenzo Pérez Periañez; secretary Manuel Triano; Christian Duo from Unite; and John Isola from the Gibraltar Chamber of Commerce, the group said in a statement.

Mr Cerisola told GBC that Chief Minister Fabian Picardo may also attend the meeting, which was secured with the assistance of Unite the Union officials in London.

