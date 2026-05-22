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Fri 22nd May, 2026

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Customs Gibraltar seizes nearly £25m worth of cocaine

By Chronicle Staff
22nd May 2026

Customs Gibraltar has successfully seized a total of 428 kilograms of cocaine, with a street value of £25 million, during two separate maritime operations conducted within British Gibraltar Territorial Waters in recent months in what it says represents a significant blow against international organised crime networks.

The operations involved two bulk carriers, M/V Amaris and M/V Chao Tian Men, both of which had entered BGTW to take on bunkers.

In both cases, the vessels had engaged local diving companies to conduct routine hull cleaning and underwater inspections.

However, it was during inspections of the vessels that abnormalities were identified in the sea chest areas.

The diving companies immediately alerted customs once it recognised the suspicious nature of the findings.

Customs, assisted by specialist divers, recovered the concealed packages of drugs from the vessels, which had a combined weight of 428 kilograms, with an estimated street value of £25 million.
All crew members aboard both vessels were interviewed as part of the investigations.

According to a statement from Customs, there was no indication that any of them were involved in the illicit activity in either case, nor was there any reason to believe that the drugs were destined for Gibraltar.

The Collector of Customs commended the professionalism, dedication, and coordination demonstrated by HM Customs officers throughout both operations.

Customs Gibraltar also acknowledged “the swift actions and professionalism” of the local diving companies whose observations and prompt reporting were instrumental in the success of these operations.

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, said: “I want to congratulate HM Customs Gibraltar and the local diving companies whose vigilance made these seizures possible. The professionalism shown by everyone involved is something Gibraltar should be proud of.”

As well as successful cocaine seizures, HM Customs Gibraltar recently hosted its first MARINFO South Plenary on the Rock, marking another important milestone in regional cooperation, innovation, and maritime intelligence-sharing.

Held aboard the Sunborn Gibraltar, the conference brought together Customs authorities and maritime organisations from across Europe, including representatives from Greece, Italy, France, Portugal, Germany, Malta, Cyprus, Slovenia, and Romania.

The plenary aimed to strengthen collaboration among participating Customs agencies, promote technological innovation, and enhance intelligence-sharing capabilities in participating countries.

Customs Gibraltar extended its sincere gratitude to the Chair of the Association for their leadership and continued commitment to fostering regional collaboration within the MARINFO network.

The event represented an important step forward in deepening cooperation between Customs agencies across Europe, said a statement from Customs.

“As a key hub situated at the crossroads of global maritime trade routes, Gibraltar remains firmly committed to safeguarding maritime security and fostering effective collaboration among international partners. Hosting the first MARINFO South Plenary further reinforced HM Customs Gibraltar's dedication to building a stronger and more connected enforcement network,” said a statement from Customs.

The conference also showcased cutting-edge technologies and case studies demonstrating how data analysis and inter-agency cooperation are transforming maritime operations.

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