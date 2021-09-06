Cruise passengers enjoy ‘bubble tours’ as operators edge cautiously back to business
The gradual return of cruise liners to Gibraltar since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic saw the arrival of Spirit of Discovery on Monday morning, with some 400 passengers disembarking to visit local tourist sites on pre-booked “bubble” tours. The Spirit of Discovery, run by cruise liner operators, Saga Cruises, left the London Cruise Terminal...
