Cruise passengers return to Main Street, cautiously
The return of cruise passengers to Main Street was a welcome sight for local traders while the Marella Explorer was docked at the Gibraltar Cruise Terminal nearly all day on Thursday. This was the first commercial cruise that allowed passengers to disembark into the town centre without restricting them to “bubble excursions” since before the...
