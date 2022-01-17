Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 17th Jan, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

CTB changes primary schools contact tracing procedure due to high demand

Photo by Eyleen Gomez.

By Chronicle Staff
17th January 2022

The Contact Tracing Bureau will be amending its procedures for contact tracing within schools so that it can prioritise calls to the elderly, vulnerable and health care workers.

Parents will be receiving letters from CTB via school platforms to indicate their child’s exposure to a positive case of COVID-19.

Positive cases will continue to receive initial notification via an SMS text message and are encouraged to complete both online forms as instructed.

“CTB will endeavour to call all new cases within the isolation period,” the Gibraltar Government said in announcing the change.

“The public are reminded that pupils under 18 who are close contacts and who are in full time education are not required to self-isolate, if asymptomatic.”

“However, if they become symptomatic - a new cough, high temperature, loss of or change in sense of smell or taste - 111 is to be contacted immediately.”

“Parents are encouraged to follow the guidance in the letter provided and avoid contacting CTB unnecessarily as currently experiencing high demand.”

Most Read

Local News

Lateral Flow Tests available in pharmacies

Fri 14th Jan, 2022

Local News

Gibraltar records highest new Covid cases since pandemic began

Thu 6th Jan, 2022

Local News

Parliament lift, pig farm hotel and Both Worlds project up for DPC scrutiny this week

Mon 17th Jan, 2022

Local News

As Caleta Hotel closes, plans filed for ambitious Hilton project

Wed 5th Jan, 2022

Local News

Oil fire sets Ocean Village restaurant ablaze

Wed 12th Jan, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

17th January 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Parliament lift, pig farm hotel and Both Worlds project up for DPC scrutiny this week

17th January 2022

Local News
Staggering increase as Childline finds 60% of contacts related to mental health

17th January 2022

Local News
More hospital staff join Unite’s selective industrial action

14th January 2022

Local News
New People editor apologises ‘unreservedly’ amid uproar over use of R-word

14th January 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022